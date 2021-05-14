Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Shares Up 15.4%

Shares of Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) were up 15.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Lending Centres from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Dominion Lending Centres alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.