Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $964.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce sales of $964.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $945.64 million and the highest is $989.00 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $920.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.93.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 396,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,763,000 after buying an additional 110,252 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 464.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $422.40 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

