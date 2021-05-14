Donald G. Cook Sells 500 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CR stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 561,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.32 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at $985,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.