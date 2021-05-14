Donna Anne Soloway Sells 640 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $21,049.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,940.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donna Anne Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.14. 110,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.15 million, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.