DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Up to $115.49

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $115.49, but opened at $125.40. DoorDash shares last traded at $127.00, with a volume of 98,716 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.11.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.41.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

