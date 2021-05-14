DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.11.

NYSE:DASH opened at $115.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.41. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. Analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $227,829,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

