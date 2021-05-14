Dorian LPG (LPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE:LPG traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $14.82. 2,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $624,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,405,811. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $187,407.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

