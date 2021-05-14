Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.05

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 2935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPG. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at $398,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $624,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,405,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 42.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.