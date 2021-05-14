Doug Black Sells 17,344 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at $70,954,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.08. 271,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.71. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.31 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

