Douglas Alan Carlen Sells 3,958 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,125.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $33.34. 214,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,977. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 189,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

