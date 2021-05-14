Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Dover posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Dover by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,652,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.85. Dover has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $155.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

