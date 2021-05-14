Dovu Price Hits $0.0402 on Exchanges (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Dovu has a total market cap of $28.43 million and $3.25 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00092666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.28 or 0.01203330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00063546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00110713 BTC.

DOV is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

