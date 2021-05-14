DPRating Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $37,854.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DPRating has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

