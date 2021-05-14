Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.23 and last traded at $71.23. 483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 193,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.41.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.
