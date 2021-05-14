DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.
Shares of DKNG opened at $40.99 on Friday. DraftKings has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.
