DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Shares of DKNG opened at $40.99 on Friday. DraftKings has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.12.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

