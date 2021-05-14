Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.00

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 21565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in February 2021. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.