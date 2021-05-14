DragonVein (DVC) Reaches Market Cap of $10.51 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,725.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.08 or 0.02588342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00666426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001860 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

