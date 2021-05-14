Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.27

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.27 and last traded at C$14.26, with a volume of 156893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.00.

The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

