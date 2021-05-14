Drep [new] (DREP) Price Tops $1.17

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002285 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $46.61 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00091640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.88 or 0.01208439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00069005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00113714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00064213 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

