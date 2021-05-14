Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Cormark

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$2.05 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Drone Delivery Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CVE:FLT traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.20. 341,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,539. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The company has a market cap of C$252.08 million and a P/E ratio of -15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.23.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Drone Delivery Canada will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot. It serves communities, courier services, retail, ecommerce, mining, oil and gas, healthcare and pharmaceutical, government, military, shore-to-ship, and construction customers.

