DSLA Protocol Market Cap Hits $82.58 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $82.58 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00091804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $599.91 or 0.01191998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00067050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00063473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00110075 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,483,849,486 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars.

