DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.07. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $141.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,898,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

