DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $716,446.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and approximately $716,446.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $31.63 or 0.00063256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00097128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $297.64 or 0.00595298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00241302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.28 or 0.01200604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $607.85 or 0.01215759 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,491,354 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,555 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

