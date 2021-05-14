DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Cap Achieves $32.29 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $32.29 million and $860,658.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $30.94 or 0.00060848 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.00627646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00081490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00240175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $613.71 or 0.01207009 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037083 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,491,354 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,555 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

