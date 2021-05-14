Dvision Network Market Cap Tops $100.70 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $100.70 million and $9.81 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00092929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.65 or 0.01169858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00115251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063347 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 194,224,315 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dvision Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

