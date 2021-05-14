Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Dycom Industries reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

