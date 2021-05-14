E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.90 ($12.82).

EOAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.58 ($12.45) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.19. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

