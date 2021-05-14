Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $170.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eagle Materials traded as high as $153.18 and last traded at $152.82, with a volume of 1709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.16.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.96.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

