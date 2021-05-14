Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of ECC stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,799. The company has a market cap of $437.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

