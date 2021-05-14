Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of NYSE ECC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 839,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,799. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $437.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

