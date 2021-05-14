Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $8.88

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $9.37. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 268 shares trading hands.

ESTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.35 million, a PE ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

