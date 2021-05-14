Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199,748 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMN traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $128.55. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $128.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,718 shares of company stock worth $25,471,596 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

