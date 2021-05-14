eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,083 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 2.7% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $169,078,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 42.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,335. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

