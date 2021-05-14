EBCoin (EBC) Market Cap Tops $1.38 Million

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $7.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00089602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $585.94 or 0.01165944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00069801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00113875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00063962 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

