eBoost (EBST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.25 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $13.25 million and $2,461.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.07 or 0.00648325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002562 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

