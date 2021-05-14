Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $221.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

