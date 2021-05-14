Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $926,096.34 and $454.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00094090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00020007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.04 or 0.01206914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00068324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00116106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

