Edgeware (EDG) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $115.42 million and $775,597.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00091640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $617.88 or 0.01208439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00069005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00113714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00064213 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

