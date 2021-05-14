EDUCare Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.22 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 51.4% lower against the US dollar. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDUCare alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.35 or 0.01185648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00068699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00113795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063203 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.