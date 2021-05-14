Edward J. Hoffman Sells 11,030 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

