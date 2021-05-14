Effect.AI (EFX) One Day Volume Tops $68,304.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $16.40 million and $68,304.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00071642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00331375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00011806 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00030776 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.