eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.34% of eHealth worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

