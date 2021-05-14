eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Price Down 2.1%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.75 and last traded at $62.33. 5,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,068,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in eHealth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in eHealth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in eHealth by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

