Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.85

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 61291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.