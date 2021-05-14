Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.270 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.46.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE ELAN opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.