Elastos Hits Market Capitalization of $150.33 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $7.83 or 0.00015566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $150.33 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,080,356 coins and its circulating supply is 19,210,420 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

