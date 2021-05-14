Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.52 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $31.46 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00090458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00601911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.75 or 0.00233224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.78 or 0.01154333 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.62 or 0.01213437 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.