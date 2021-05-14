Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECIFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. AlphaValue downgraded Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Electricité de France stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,138. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

