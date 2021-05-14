Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ELDN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 17,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,923. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELDN. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

