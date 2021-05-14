Elitium Price Down 3% This Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Elitium has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for about $5.01 or 0.00010011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $150.74 million and $459,353.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00094090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00020007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.04 or 0.01206914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00068324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00116106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063540 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

